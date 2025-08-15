NFP deal to turbocharge Bspoke’s growth – Smyth

Tim Smyth, Bspoke CEO, predicts accelerated growth for the collection of managing general agents following the NFP deal last week, as he explains there will not be a dependency and the broker will not be at the front of the queue.

NFP, an Aon company, purchased Bspoke to strengthen its existing suite of insurance solutions while expanding technical underwriting expertise and specialist product knowledge.

“This will really turbocharge and accelerate our growth that we’ve enjoyed over the last three years,” Smyth, pictured, claimed.

In March he calculated that across all businesses it would have £200m of gross written premium in the 2024/25 financial year rising to £300m in 2025/26. Now Smyth thinks the business will hit that