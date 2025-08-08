Clear sets out European strategy as Luberichs departs

Andreas Luberichs, Europe CEO at Clear, has chosen to leave after two years in the role, the broker has confirmed.

Insurance Age revealed in 2023 that Clear had hired Luberichs and launched a holdings business in Continental Europe, as it looked to make its first acquisition in the area.

Formerly of MS Amlin and Chubb, Luberichs was most recently head of the commercial arm at HDI Global before joining Clear.

According to the firm, he has played “an instrumental role in advancing Clear’s European strategy”.

Deals

It listed investments to strengthen its European presence as including the acquisitions of London