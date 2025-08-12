 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Howden reprices around $4.1bn debt, saving $8m a year

Money
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Howden Group has confirmed a debt repricing of around $4.1bn (£3.05bn), saving approximately $8m a year, in a transaction that completed on 8 August.

The broker repriced its $3.1bn Term Loan B due 2031 and its £765m Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

Mark Craig, group chief financial officer of Howden, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve achieved one of the tightest pricing levels for leveraged loans by an insurance broker in this ratings category, as Howden continues to be well-supported by the capital markets. Being able to make our borrowing more efficient puts us in an even stronger position to continue delivering on our ambitious growth plans.

H

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

three_solution_darts_Getty-web.jpg
Three more deals for DR&P

DR&P Group has taken “significant control” of IFS Risk Solutions, Treelyn (Insurance Services) and Umbrella IS, pushing the firm up the most active buyer ranking, Insurance Age can reveal.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: