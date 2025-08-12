SRG signs up to buy City Quarter Brokers

Specialist Risk Group has revealed an agreement to buy City Quarter Brokers with the deal subject to regulatory approval.

London-based City Quarter Brokers specialises in complex and technical risks within the construction, engineering and infrastructure sector.

According to SRG, the firm has “established itself as a trusted partner for clients undertaking major international projects”.

As we continue to build out our wholesale platform, City Quarter Brokers represents the kind of deep specialism that makes a real difference to brokers and clients navigating complex risk.

Upon completion it will become part of SRG’s