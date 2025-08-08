Allianz UK boss Holmes sees bright future from broker engagement in hubs and tech

Allianz UK has opened three hubs to work with brokers and will be rolling out technology developments this year into 2026, CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.

Holmes, pictured, had made the provider’s commitment to regional underwriting clear in February.

The new hubs created over the past year were in Milton Keynes, Datchet and Bournemouth, he listed.

“It’s very much a part of our strategy to broaden distribution and create these underwriting hubs so that we can provide that very much local broker service.

“I’m glad to say it’s going incredibly well and our brokers are responding very positively to it.”

Technology

At the start of the year Holmes had also