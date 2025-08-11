Hiscox launches sexual molestation liability cover

Hiscox has launched sexual molestation liability cover and confirmed the appointment of Harriet Turner to its London Market business to lead the new product, expanding its existing range of casualty products.

The cover has been designed to offer protection for a wide range of possible claims and liabilities involving sexual misconduct, molestation or abuse against employees.

It is available to large organisations across a wide range of industries globally, such as health and social care, leisure and financial services. The cover will include related legal costs and damages settlements resulting from claims made during the policy term.

