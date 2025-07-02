Home insurance premiums fall 3.8% in Q2

Home insurance premiums continued to fall in the second quarter of 2025 with the average top five prices down by 3.8%, according to Pearson Ham.

Premiums for combined buildings and contents cover dropped by 3.3% in Q1.

June saw decreases of 1.5%, there was a 1.9% drop in May, and the quarter started with a decline of 0.4% in April.

