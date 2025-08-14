PremFina leaders tackle growth, profitability and regulation changes

As PremFina restructures for “the next stage of the journey”, chief product and revenue officer Laura Sweetman and chief strategy officer Danielle Medhurst share how it will partner with brokers en route to reaching profitability by the end of June next year and £1.9bn in premium finance volume by 2027.

PremFina revealed “significant” changes to its senior management roles last month including Sweetman’s promotion to a newly created position at the firm.

“We’ve pretty much laid the foundations, getting ready to continue to grow,” she explains. “It’s become apparent that you need to also move with the times and not continue to work in traditional silos.”

She had joined the business in 2022 as chief operating officer. From her experience it has been important to bring the sales team dealing with