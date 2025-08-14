 Skip to main content
PremFina leaders tackle growth, profitability and regulation changes

Growth coins plants

As PremFina restructures for “the next stage of the journey”, chief product and revenue officer Laura Sweetman and chief strategy officer Danielle Medhurst share how it will partner with brokers en route to reaching profitability by the end of June next year and £1.9bn in premium finance volume by 2027.

PremFina revealed “significant” changes to its senior management roles last month including Sweetman’s promotion to a newly created position at the firm.

“We’ve pretty much laid the foundations, getting ready to continue to grow,” she explains. “It’s become apparent that you need to also move with the times and not continue to work in traditional silos.”

She had joined the business in 2022 as chief operating officer. From her experience it has been important to bring the sales team dealing with

More on Insight

Jordan Walker, founder of Activate Insurance Broker
Newbie News: Activate Insurance Broker

Jordan Walker founded Activate Insurance Broker which launched on 1 August. Looking to scale the business through niche areas he explains why going the directly authorised route was right for him.

three_solution_darts_Getty-web.jpg
Three more deals for DR&P

DR&P Group has taken “significant control” of IFS Risk Solutions, Treelyn (Insurance Services) and Umbrella IS, pushing the firm up the most active buyer ranking, Insurance Age can reveal.

