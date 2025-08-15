People Moves: 11 – 15 August 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Amiga Speciality, Blenheim Underwriting, Davies, Atrium and Hiscox.

Richard Mills joins Amiga Speciality

Amiga Speciality has hired Richard Mills as transactional risks managing director of UK and Europe.

Based in London he is responsible for establishing the transactional risks business line for Amiga, strategic positioning, distribution and working with insurance carrier partners to deliver the proposition. Mills reports to Amiga Specialty group MD, Adam Kembrooke.

Most recently Mills