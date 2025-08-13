Newbie News: Activate Insurance Broker

Jordan Walker founded Activate Insurance Broker which launched on 1 August. Looking to scale the business through niche areas he explains why going the directly authorised route was right for him.

What is Activate Insurance Broker?

We are a fully independent, FCA directly authorised broker specialising in commercial insurance and risk management.

Simply put, Activate is transparent without the jargon, full blooded cover for the most competitive premiums available to us. [We’re] here to support SME business, it will be our bread and butter.

Our [further] strength is going to lie within niche areas, that’s really going to be the way that we scale. There are areas that we’re already developing