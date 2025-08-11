JMG makes major MGA move with latest buy

JMG Group has bought professional and financial lines specialist managing general agent XS Assure, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal marks milestones for JMG by type and scale as its first standalone MGA purchase.

It has previously bought Focus Underwriting as part of the deal for Wokingham-based BJP Insurance Brokers in 2022, and Platinum Underwriting when it snapped up Confidential Solutions Group in 2024.

In the UK, the Managing General Agents’ Association member XS Assure mainly underwrites professional indemnity offering primary and excess layer capacity up to £12m for a wide range of sectors (see box), including