Insurtech incubator secures Lloyd’s broker status

Insurtech Gateway, specialist insurtech incubator supporting managing general agents and SaaS founders, has secured Lloyd’s broker status.

The firm claimed the move would unlock pathways to capacity for early-stage MGAs.

The incubator can now take its portfolio companies directly into the Lloyd’s market, helping founders secure the capacity needed to “get into market quickly and pilot their ideas with confidence”.

This milestone has added another resource to Gateway’s offering for early-stage founders.

In addition to the broking capability, Insurtech Gateway provides pre-seed and seed investment, insurance product design support