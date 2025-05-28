Oxbow predicts profitable motor market CORs for 2025 and 2026

Oxbow Partners has forecast a combined operating ratio for the UK motor market of 93% for 2025 and 96% for 2026, which would mark three consecutive years of profit for the sector.

The specialists calculated the market swung back to profitability in 2024 with a COR of 90%, better than the predicted 94%.

According to the experts, the outperformance was almost entirely due to the higher than forecast earned premiums across the market after a “step change” in pricing in 2023.

The market’s pre-tax profit came in at £1.53bn.

Oxbow noted that last year, average premium growth surpassed CPI inflation for the first time since 2017.

In the 12 months, gross written premiums climbed by