Van insurance premiums down 4.2% in past three months – Consumer Intelligence

Van

Quoted van insurance premiums fell by 4.2% in the three months to the end of May, according to the latest research by Consumer Intelligence.

The drop has taken the year-on-year decline to 4.7% with the benchmarking specialists noting price cuts were accelerating as competition increased and leading providers reduced rates.

The Consumer Intelligence Van Insurance Price Index detailed tradespeople saw big falls in quoted premiums with a drop of 5.8% in the year to the end of May and by 3.9% in the past three months.

The deflationary trend started as we moved into 2025. Over the past three months, many competitive providers have lowered

