Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement – UK and Ireland – at exhibitor Beazley, who explains how it can work with brokers to help clients build their resilience in an uncertain environment.

Why should delegates come and visit your stand?

We’re celebrating major Beazley milestones – a combined 80 years of global expertise, innovation and partnership. Stop by for some exciting surprises as we take you on our journey and discover how we support our UK broker partners and their clients of all sizes, and across segments such as healthcare, cyber and management liability.

There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?

The world is complex, and understanding the challenges our brokers and their clients face is essential.

It’s important that we demonstrate how we harness our expertise to help businesses build their resilience in an uncertain environment and ultimately support them to outperform in the long-term. This is all underpinned by providing great service day in and day out.

Is AI all a load of hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?

Our market’s ability to address complex risk creatively is rooted in our relationships, and this won’t change. But in a rapidly evolving risk landscape, AI can empower underwriters to uncover new opportunities, deliver greater value to clients, and make more informed decisions.

Outside of AI , what do you see as being the biggest factor that will help sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?

The UK broking market will continue to thrive in this era of accelerating risk. Clients are navigating new territory with climate risk, the journey to net zero and geopolitical volatility, to name but a few risk factors for UK business leaders. Clients are seeking expertise from their brokers in securing the right protection.

Broker Expo turns 20 this year – what were you doing when you were 20?

Between university studies I had a holiday job in a hotel laundry. The recent hot weather this summer brings me back to a scorching room filled with noisy machines and piles of dirty laundry.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?

I expect the broker market to thrive as the risk landscape continues to evolve, with clients seeking greater protection. At Beazley, we are very pleased with the broker partnerships we have formed and the clients we help protect.

Our aims in 2026 will be to build on these strong foundations and supporting our partners with specialist solutions, service and expertise.

