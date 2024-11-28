Policy Expert strikes £1bn co-insurance deal with Bridgehaven and Accredited

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert has added a second capacity provider in Bridgehaven as part of a new co-insurance arrangement with existing backer Accredited.

Policy Expert said the fronters would provide equal capacity through the new arrangement which is currently scheduled to last until 2026.

Accredited signed a six year deal with Policy Expert in 2022 which at the time was reported to be worth £2bn of gross written premium for the duration of the contract.

The addition of Bridgehaven alongside Accredited gives us a strong platform as we grow our existing products and launch into new product lines.

Policy Expert updated that the targeted capacity to