FOS expects motor insurance complaints to stay high in 2025/26

The Financial Ombudsman Service has flagged it expects complaints about motor insurance to remain high in 2025/26 due to the higher cost of, and supply challenges around, parts and labour.

Car and motorcycle insurance complaints have consistently ranked in the FOS top five table. In the most recent data, for October to December last year, the sector placed fourth in the list.

However, in its Plans and Budget for the financial year the FOS forecast overall complaints about insurance will remain “relatively stable”.

The ombudsman is anticipating 45,600 complaints, the same number as the previous year.

