News analysis: To what extent have brokers bought into Flood Re’s Build Back Better scheme?

Flood specialists warn of a persistent knowledge gap among general brokers, but highlight that more providers need to make the Build Back Better scheme available. Ida Axling reports.

Experts have urged brokers to play their part in helping customers in flood prone areas understand what Flood Re and the Build Back Better scheme can do for them. However, the onus is not only on the broking sector.

Launched by Flood Re in April 2022, BBB aims to reduce the cost and impact of floods by offering householders the chance to install property flood resilience measures of up to £10,000 when repairing their houses after a flood.

There is no denying that significant effort has gone into