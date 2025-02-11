Howden and Aviva join up on renewable energy

Howden’s power and renewable energy team has launched a UK quote and bind platform.

The broker detailed it is fully accredited by Lloyd’s and is exclusive to its retail network.

The platform is backed by an Aviva led property facility, Howden flagged, noting it came with capacity of up to £100m per declaration.

“The facility offers pre-agreed rates and bespoke policy terms, providing our clients with a competitive and streamlined approach to securing construction and operational insurances for their renewable energy assets,” Howden reported.

Scheme

