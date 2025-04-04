People Moves: 31 March – 4 April 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: Arch, Momentum, Carrow Insurance, Markel, Allianz UK, Howden, and ABI.Arch names head of cyber and healthcare
James Barrett as been appointed head of cyber and healthcare at Arch Insurance.
In the role he is responsible for leading the underwriting activities across both the cyber and healthcare portfolios. Based in London he reports to chief underwriting officer of long tail lines, Mike Lay.
Having joined the company in 2018 as head of healthcare, Barrett has additionally been interim
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Yutree outlines plans after MBO
Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance has outlined plans for the future following a management buyout, including opening an office in Norwich.
Top 100 UK Broker Bartlett posts growth in 2024
Leeds-headquartered Bartlett Group grew turnover by 7.8% in the year ending 30 September 2024, building on expansion the year before.
CII responds to FCA’s proposal to scrap minimum insurance training hours
The Chartered Insurance Institute has no plans to alter its Continuous Professional Development expectations for members in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
Ardonagh Advisory buys ALP Holdings in Liverpool
Ardonagh Advisory has bought ALP Holdings, including its wholly owned subsidiary, Letton Percival.
Ex-Hiscox HNW boss Holmes’ new broker employer revealed
Specialist Risk Group has recruited Hiscox’s former high net worth broker boss Nicola Holmes.
Aviva partners with Towergate on caravan cover
Ardonagh-owned Towergate has teamed up with Aviva on caravan, park and leisure homes.
Two specialty MGAs set to merge
Managing general agents Nirvana and Pulse have announced plans to merge their businesses.
Flood Re boosts education drive with academy launch
Flood Re has launched a dedicated online e-learning platform providing free training on the Flood Re scheme and the Build Back Better initiative.