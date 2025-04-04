People Moves: 31 March – 4 April 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Arch, Momentum, Carrow Insurance, Markel, Allianz UK, Howden, and ABI.

Arch names head of cyber and healthcare

James Barrett as been appointed head of cyber and healthcare at Arch Insurance.

In the role he is responsible for leading the underwriting activities across both the cyber and healthcare portfolios. Based in London he reports to chief underwriting officer of long tail lines, Mike Lay.

Having joined the company in 2018 as head of healthcare, Barrett has additionally been interim