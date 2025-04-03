Two specialty MGAs set to merge

Managing general agents Nirvana and Pulse have announced plans to merge their businesses.

Pulse is a specialist in non-standard accident, health and life insurance.

Nirvana underwrites a global book of business across media errors and omissions, tech E&O, cyber, and warranty and indemnity lines of insurance.

The pair confirmed that there will not be any changes to current teams as a result of the transaction, meaning brokers will still be able to deal with current contacts.

Kabir Chanrai, CEO of Nirvana, said: “The Pulse team have built a fantastic business over the past three