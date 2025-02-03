Miller signs up to buy AHJ

Insurance Age

Deal
Miller has struck a deal to buy UK headquartered Alwen Hough Johnson, a reinsurance broker that also places business in a number of niche insurance lines.

The deal for parent company AHJ Holdings is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and includes AHJ Europe.

Founded in 1973, AHJ has 90 employees across London and Scandinavia and its reinsurance specialisms stretch across property and casualty business as well as marine and energy.

Major milestone

James Hands, CEO of Miller, said: “The acquisition of AHJ is our most significant investment since returning to independence in 2021 and a major milestone for Miller, significantly accelerating

