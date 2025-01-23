Insurance Age

PIB files employment lawsuit against Howden

A lawsuit document
    • By Rosie Simms

    1 minute

PIB Group and its managing general agent Acquinex have filed legal proceedings against Howden Group, Dual International, and four individuals in the High Court.

Filed to the King’s Bench on 17 January, the claim is listed as an employment case.

City AM reported on the case yesterday. A search of HM Courts & Tribunals shows no documents with information of the case have been supplied yet.

Acquinex and PIB have instructed law firm Mayer Brown for the legal action.

We hold ourselves to a high standard of doing business and will not be silent when we feel others have acted unfairly and unlawfully towards us and our employees. We are a people-first

