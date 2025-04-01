Deal-linked Esure swings back to profit

Motor and home insurer Esure, previously touted as takeover target for Ageas, Allianz and Aviva, moved back into the black in 2024 with a £57.7m post tax profit reversing a loss of £60.1m the year before.

Last September Ageas was linked with a potential bid and in October both Aviva and Allianz were named as eyeing up Esure if it were to be put up for sale by owners Bain Capital.

The latest annual results showed turnover and inforce policy growth along with a better combined operating ratio at Esure.

We’re well-positioned to deliver continued sustainable, profitable growth

The COR improved markedly from 102.5% in 2023 to 84.5%.

The trading profit came in at £126.8m having been a loss of £16.7m in the