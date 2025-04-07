Insurance Age

Acorn boosts GWP by over 40% in 2024

Mike Lloyd
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Merseyside-based Acorn Group has reported gross written premiums soared 41% to record £742m in the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The group’s combined operating ratio (COR) remained below 90% which it claimed underscored its “rigorous, data-driven underwriting discipline and operational efficiency”.

Acorn, a provider of non-standard car, taxi, and household insurance to retail customers, business also recorded 607,000 gross vehicle years*. It marked an 30% rise compared to the previous year, reflecting “strong customer retention and new business growth”, it explained.

It further reported a Solvency Capital Requirement of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Yutree outlines plans after MBO

Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance has outlined plans for the future following a management buyout, including opening an office in Norwich.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: