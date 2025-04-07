Acorn boosts GWP by over 40% in 2024

Merseyside-based Acorn Group has reported gross written premiums soared 41% to record £742m in the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The group’s combined operating ratio (COR) remained below 90% which it claimed underscored its “rigorous, data-driven underwriting discipline and operational efficiency”.

Acorn, a provider of non-standard car, taxi, and household insurance to retail customers, business also recorded 607,000 gross vehicle years*. It marked an 30% rise compared to the previous year, reflecting “strong customer retention and new business growth”, it explained.

It further reported a Solvency Capital Requirement of