People Moves: 3 – 7 March 2025

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

The Insurance Charity appoints CEO

Helen Sanson has been named CEO of The Insurance Charity, joining from 10 March.

Current CEO Annali-Joy Thornicroft announced her planned retirement last autumn, after almost forty years at the organisation.

Sanson previously spent 22 years at The Switch, with 12 of those as its CEO.

Sanson said: “I am excited to begin my next chapter at The Insurance Charity