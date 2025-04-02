Ardonagh Advisory strikes deal with new premium finance partner

Premium finance provider PremFina has announced a partnership with Ardonagh Advisory.

Premfina and Ardonah Advisory’s parent Adonagh Group share a mutual investor in private equity house Madison Dearborn Partners that invested in the former in July 2021 and latter in May 2016.

MDP remains a co-investor in Ardonagh Group following its most recent equity investment from funds managed by US-based private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC that valued the broking group at $14bn (£11.04bn).

Ardonagh Advisory, which is to be rebranded Everwhen this year, employs over 4,500 people with