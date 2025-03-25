TBIG starts 2025 M&A push

Beam Insurance Solutions, part of The Broker Investment Group, has bought Bridgnorth-based KDH Insurance Brokers.

KDH, which has been trading for 19 years, is a commercial lines broker with a private clients division.

The firm brings £4m of gross written premium to the new owner taking Beam’s GWP total to £20m.

I see no reason why Beam Insurance can’t reach £25m GWP by 2027

All six of KDH’s staff are staying with the business and will keep working in the same office, Beam confirmed.

Locations

The branch addition grows Brierley Hill-headquartered Beam’s footprint across the Midlands to four locations.

It bought