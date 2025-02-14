PIB kicks off 2025 buys with Residentsline

PIB has bought flats and apartments insurance specialist Residentsline from managing director owner Belinda Bagnall in its first deal of the year.

The consolidator confirmed the Residentsline brand will be kept with 30 staff moving across. The firm will slot into PIB’s UK speciality division, which includes PIB Insurance Brokers, PIB Risk Management and PIB Employee Benefits.

PIB Group has entered the Portuguese market, its 11th territory, through the acquisition of Vitorinos Group, a broker with business volume of €80m (£67.8m) in managed premiums.

