Flood Re boosts education drive with academy launch

Flood Re has launched a dedicated online e-learning platform providing free training on the Flood Re scheme and the Build Back Better initiative.

It was launched at the Association of British Insurers’ headquarters and consists of five new specially created modules which are currently being assessed by the Chartered Insurance Institute under its accreditation programme.

The modules cover: what Flood Re is, how/why it was set up, the eligibility criteria, the Build Back Better initiative, the use of outside spaces to reduce flood risk as well as how the Flood Re Scheme has and is evolving.

With extreme weather events becoming more common