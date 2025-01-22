Insurance Age

Pen boosts capacity with QBE in £420m deal package

money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Pen Underwriting has extended its partnership with QBE in the UK and Ireland, renewing capacity for public authority risks as well as the hazardous goods and environmental industries.

The pair of multi-year deals will see QBE provide over £400m capacity to the Gallagher-owned managing general agent during the periods.

In a three-year agreement, QBE will support Pen’s public sector business RMP in the UK, across property and casualty, financial lines, and motor fleet risks. It builds on the long-term relationship extending beyond 15 years of continuous partnership.

RMP works with brokers and their clients across local government, police, fire and education.

Specialisms

The second

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: