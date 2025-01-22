Pen boosts capacity with QBE in £420m deal package

Pen Underwriting has extended its partnership with QBE in the UK and Ireland, renewing capacity for public authority risks as well as the hazardous goods and environmental industries.

The pair of multi-year deals will see QBE provide over £400m capacity to the Gallagher-owned managing general agent during the periods.

In a three-year agreement, QBE will support Pen’s public sector business RMP in the UK, across property and casualty, financial lines, and motor fleet risks. It builds on the long-term relationship extending beyond 15 years of continuous partnership.

RMP works with brokers and their clients across local government, police, fire and education.

Specialisms

The second