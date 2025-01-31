Ex-Aviva boss Mark Wilson joins Policy Expert as chair

Former Abacai and Aviva leader Mark Wilson will join Policy Expert as chair next month with current chair and CEO Steve Hardy focusing on his CEO role.

Wilson, pictured, was Aviva CEO from 2013 to 2018 when he exited the business.

He teamed up with private equity firm Sun Capital Partners to launch a new motor insurtech venture, Abacai Holdings, in 2021.

The move saw Abacai merge with Complete Cover Group, which had been owned by Sun Capital since early 2020.

Destination

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Wilson and fellow founders Jamie Hay and Colin Price left Abacai in July 2023.

Policy Expert is full of experts who love to get things done