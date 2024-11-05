News analysis: If PIB has reached an end game with Carlyle and Apax, what next?
As speculation mounts that PIB’s backers Carlyle and Apax want to cash in on their investments, content director Jonathan Swift explores how the broker’s strategy of overseas hubs and specialisms might dictate its value to new investors.
It is often a case in insurance that you cannot keep a good rumour down.
In March, Reuters revealed that private equity house Apax Partners was weighing up options, including a sale, for its interest in PIB, adding it expected the broker to appoint a financial adviser to gauge buyer interest in the business later this year.
Now, it has been reported by Insurance Insider that an adviser has been found, with both Apax and minority shareholder Carlyle Group jointly appointing Evercore to test the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Seventeen snaps up four brokers in October
Seventeen Group purchased four brokers across the UK in October after string of deals throughout the year.
Markerstudy completes Hughes purchase
Markerstudy Group has completed the purchase of Northern Ireland based Hughes Insurance as it looks to build in the region.
Deva buys Wrexham-based Tudor Insurance
Deva Group has struck its first deal since The Broker Investment Group upped its stake in the firm to 75% this summer.
Aon acquires top 40 UK broker Griffiths & Armour
Aon has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire top 40 insurance broker Griffiths & Armour.
Analysis: What does Labour’s first Budget mean for insurance brokers?
In the time since Labour won the election on 4 July there has been much speculation as to what their first Budget would contain. PFK Littlejohn’s Tom Golding looks at some of the key changes announced - and what these may mean for insurance brokers.
Ardonagh Advisory buys Rowett Insurance Broking
Ardonagh Advisory has agreed to acquire commercial and personal insurance broker Rowett Insurance Broking.
Clear grows southern presence with £50m GWP A-One purchase
In a busy week of acquisitions, Clear Group has announced the acquisition of top 100 ranked broker A-One Insurance Group.
Bridge makes first steps outside the UK with Malta office
Bridge Insurance Brokers has opened an office in Malta, its first bricks and mortar presence outside of the UK.