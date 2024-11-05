Insurance Age

News analysis: If PIB has reached an end game with Carlyle and Apax, what next?

Brendan McManus
As speculation mounts that PIB’s backers Carlyle and Apax want to cash in on their investments, content director Jonathan Swift explores how the broker’s strategy of overseas hubs and specialisms might dictate its value to new investors.

It is often a case in insurance that you cannot keep a good rumour down.

In March, Reuters revealed that private equity house Apax Partners was weighing up options, including a sale, for its interest in PIB, adding it expected the broker to appoint a financial adviser to gauge buyer interest in the business later this year.

Now, it has been reported by Insurance Insider that an adviser has been found, with both Apax and minority shareholder Carlyle Group jointly appointing Evercore to test the

