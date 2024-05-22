SRG looking east for expansion with new backers

Specialist Risk Group is eyeing up buying in Eastern Europe and Asia, CEO Warren Downey has confirmed to Insurance Age.

The firm, which currently has operations in the UK, Dublin and Gibraltar, revealed yesterday that private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore government-owned investor Temasek have partnered to take over from HGGC.

“International is the nascent opportunity for us,” Downey said. “The combination of SRI – Specialist Risk International – and CBC which we bought in December gives us more of a leaning towards international.”

The business has made 19 acquisitions since HGGC invested in December