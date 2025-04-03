Insurance Age

Ex-Hiscox HNW boss Holmes’ new broker employer revealed

Nicola Holmes
Specialist Risk Group has recruited Hiscox’s former high net worth broker boss Nicola Holmes.

She joins as director of niches and schemes, including the private client’s division, for SRG’s UK retail arm, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.

As revealed by Insurance Age Holmes, pictured, left Hiscox following an 18-year career which also saw her act as Colchester branch manager, schemes manager, underwriting centre manager and regional manager – Manchester.

Holmes said: “I am excited to become part of a company that places such a strong emphasis on its people and culture. SRG’s dedication

