PIB snaps up residential property specialist broker

PIB has completed its second acquisition in less than a week, buying property broker St Giles.

St Giles has offices in London, Liverpool and Ringwood, Hampshire. It focuses solely on arranging property owners’ insurance and directly related covers for a chosen segment of managing agents and a small number of property owners.

It is the second acquisition in recent days, with PIB, led by CEO Brendan McManus (pictured), announcing on 13 March that it was buying professional indemnity specialist Pure Risks.

Their [St Giles] reputation exceeds them in their market, and their passion and