Clear grows southern presence with A-One purchase

In a busy week of acquisitions, Clear Group has announced the acquisition of A-One Insurance Group.

Last week, Clear announced the purchase of £10m GWP Vision Insurance Services, and earlier this week it revealed its huge £76.2m “transformational” swoop of Lloyd’s broker Lilley Plummer Risks.

A-One is a commercial insurance broker in the South of England. It was founded in 1993 and has seven locations and over 150 staff, all of whom will join Clear.

The broker controls premiums in excess of £50m with a range of commercial insurance solutions to SMEs through to large corporate clients. It has