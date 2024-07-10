Insurance Age

PIB reveals costs of record 26 deals in 2023

Europe
PIB spent £331.9m on a record 26 deals in 2023 as the consolidator expanded in the UK and across Europe.

It had spent £506.2m in 2022 on 23 acquisitions.

The 2023 bill was settled through £251.2m in cash, with the remainder split across deferred and contingent considerations as well as equity.

Of the UK deals, property broker St Giles was the most expensive, costing £90.9m in April 2023.

Pushing into the personal lines market with the purchase of Jigsaw in February 2023 cost £23.6m.

PIB also snapped up Manchester-based commercial broker RBIG (September 2023) and Bristol-based professional indemnity

Interview: Nick Hobbs, Allianz Commercial

After the hardest but most energising 12 months of his career, Allianz Commercial’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs celebrates the insurer’s expanded appetite as he looks to bring even more quotes and solutions to brokers.

