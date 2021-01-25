Insurance Age

PIB sold to Apax funds

Brendan McManus
Funds advised by Apax Partners today (25 January) announced the acquisition of the PIB Group.

The Carlyle Group, PIB’s existing investor since 2015, will re-invest for a minority stake.

The financial terms of the transaction (which is subject to applicable regulatory approvals) were not disclosed.

PIB’s executive management team, headed by chief executive officer Brendan McManus and chief financial officer Ryan Brown, will continue to lead the business following the acquisition.

In the most

