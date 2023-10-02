Howden
Howden claims to be the 5th largest employee-owned business in the UK, and one of the largest insurance groups in the world.
The business employs 35 000 people globally, managing £35bn worth of premium on behalf of 1.7 million clients.
A-Plan and Aston Lark names disappear with Howden rebrand
Howden has rebranded A-Plan and Aston Lark, introducing its own name to 215 locations across the UK and Ireland.
Ex-Allianz Commercial boss McGinn to become Dual UK CEO
Dual today announced the appointment of Simon McGinn as CEO of its UK business, subject to regulatory approval.
Aston Lark buys Curtis Marine
Howden-owned Aston Lark has bought Plymouth-based marine insurance broker, Curtis Marine.
People Moves: 7 – 11 August 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Howden’s Dual swoops for bloodstock MGA
Dual has bought David Ashby Underwriting, a specialist bloodstock and high-value sports horse insurance managing general agent.
Tysers launches division targeting global entertainment industry
Tysers has gone toe-to-toe with Howden with the launch of Tysers Live, a new division dedicated to servicing the needs of the global entertainment industry.
Aston Lark posts growth and deal costs including for Reich and UKGlobal
Aston Lark grew revenue by 22% to £84.5m in the year to 30 September 2022.
People Moves: 17 – 21 July 2023
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Howden to sponsor British & Irish Lions
Howden is to become a principal partner of the British & Irish Lions for the next four years and the official front of jersey sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Lions Tour to Australia.
New fronting firm to help flush capacity into UK commercial specialty MGAs
A new private-equity backed fronting firm has won approval from the Prudential Regulatory Authority to start business.
Broking telematics under the spotlight as motor insurers withhold or pull capacity
The broking telematics market has had a few setbacks of late with Unipol pulling capacity and Lumun pivoting to become an MGA. But as Saxon East discovers, there are positive signs on the road ahead too.
Howden buys Media Insurance Brokers International
Howden has bought UK and Irish film and television specialist Media Insurance Brokers International.
Aston Lark continues expansion with Reading branch
Aston Lark has opened an office in Reading – its third new branch in 2023 – as part of the broker’s regional push.
Howden appoints Rowan Douglas as CEO of climate risk and resilience
Howden has appointed former WTW climate leader Rowan Douglas as CEO, climate risk and resilience.
People Moves: 12 – 16 June 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
FCA issues warning on UKGlobal Broking Group clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been trying to scam people using a clone of Howden-owned UKGlobal Broking Group.
A-Plan posts double digit revenue and profit growth for 2022
Personal lines specialist high street broker A-Plan grew turnover by 22% and pre-tax profit by 20% in the year to 30 September 2022.
Aston Lark adds HNW book as partner moves across from Vizion
Howden-owned Aston Lark has recruited George Seatter as a client director within its private client division, bringing with him the client base he developed as a partner at Vizion.
Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out
International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.
Howden employee shareholder count reaches 4,500 as another 1,000 invest
Howden has revealed 1,000 employees invested in the company for the first time through its 2023 internal share offer scheme, taking staff shareholders to approximately 4,500.
Howden in management restructure as broking CEO retires
Howden will streamline its management structure with all the major divisions reporting to CEO David Howden.
News analysis: What impact has the rising cost of borrowing had on broking M&A?
The broking sector has continued to see significant activity when it comes to mergers and acquisitions despite potential barriers such as Covid-19 and a dwindling number of larger targets. Ida Axling asks whether inflation and rising interest rates might…
Howden Group posts M&A cash spend
Documents show how much the broking group spent in cash on UK deals, including Aston Lark and A-Plan.
Peter Blanc outlines priorities in new Howden M&A role
Peter Blanc outlined his priorities in his new role as head of mergers and acquisitions at Howden.