Howden

Howden claims to be the 5th largest employee-owned business in the UK, and one of the largest insurance groups in the world.

The business employs 35 000 people globally, managing £35bn worth of premium on behalf of 1.7 million clients.

Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out

International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: