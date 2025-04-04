Insurance Age

Top 100 UK Broker Bartlett posts growth in 2024

Growth coins plants
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Leeds-headquartered Bartlett Group grew turnover by 7.8% in the year ending 30 September 2024, building on expansion the year before.

The rise, revealed in a filing at Companies House, took turnover to £19.26m and followed on from an 11.1% uplift in 2023.

The group offers risk and insurance broking as well as wealth management services.

The general insurance arm of the Top 100 UK Brokers includes corporate, commercial, credit, schemes, specialty, private client, and USA divisions.

The wealth management unit works across the pensions, employee benefits, healthcare, life insurance and wealth management sectors.

During the financial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Yutree outlines plans after MBO

Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance has outlined plans for the future following a management buyout, including opening an office in Norwich.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: