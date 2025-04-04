Top 100 UK Broker Bartlett posts growth in 2024

Leeds-headquartered Bartlett Group grew turnover by 7.8% in the year ending 30 September 2024, building on expansion the year before.

The rise, revealed in a filing at Companies House, took turnover to £19.26m and followed on from an 11.1% uplift in 2023.

The group offers risk and insurance broking as well as wealth management services.

The general insurance arm of the Top 100 UK Brokers includes corporate, commercial, credit, schemes, specialty, private client, and USA divisions.

The wealth management unit works across the pensions, employee benefits, healthcare, life insurance and wealth management sectors.

During the financial