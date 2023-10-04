Since its formation in 2015, PIB Group has grown to become a highly diversified insurance distribution consolidator focusing on specialist commercial lines and non-standard personal lines products with deep expertise across both direct and B2B distribution through its broking, underwriting and network divisions. In 2021, PIB Group secured further investment from Apax partners, and re-investment from PIB’s existing investor since 2015, The Carlyle Group.

