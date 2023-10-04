PIB

Since its formation in 2015, PIB Group has grown to become a highly diversified insurance distribution consolidator focusing on specialist commercial lines and non-standard personal lines products with deep expertise across both direct and B2B distribution through its broking, underwriting and network divisions. In 2021, PIB Group secured further investment from Apax partners, and re-investment from PIB’s existing investor since 2015, The Carlyle Group.

PIB features in the Insurance Age Top 75 UK Brokers listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.

PIB buys RBIG

PIB Group has bought Manchester based commercial broker RBIG including RBIG Corporate Risk Services and RBIG Financial Services.

PIB buys ABI in Italy

PIB Group has moved into the Italian market with its latest buy, expanding its portfolio, which already included offerings in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands.

