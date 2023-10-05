Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown (Europe) operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd’s businesses, with the aim of enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its customers.
Brown & Brown (Europe) is an operating unit of Brown & Brown Inc.’s Retail segment. The parent company has operated since 1939. With 15,000+ employees in approximately 500 locations worldwide.
Brown & Brown buys Berkeley Insurance
Brown & Brown, has acquired 100% of the share capital of Berkeley Insurance, one of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers.
Rebranded GRP reveals loss and deal spend for takeover year
Global Risk Partners, now known as Brown & Brown Europe, spent £150m on 18 deals in the past nine months of 2022 as the sale of the consolidator completed, according to a filing at Companies House.
Brown & Brown Europe to buy Occam Underwriting
Brown & Brown Europe, recently rebranded from Global Risk Partners, has signed up to buy 100% of space and terrorism specialist managing general agent Occam Underwriting.
As UK M&A targets dwindle could team hires offer consolidators a new path to growth?
An ongoing feature of the London market, there are signs team lifts and hires might soon be on the rise in the UK retail space too, writes Saxon East.
GRP rebranded to Brown & Brown (Europe)
Global Risk Partners Limited has been rebranded to Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited, a filing at Companies House has confirmed.
Bruce promoted to Brown & Brown Europe role as move to rebrand GRP gathers pace
Mike Bruce has been promoted to CEO of Brown & Brown Europe, as the firm continues on the path to rebrand Global Risk Partners.
Castle strikes second deal under GRP with Square Circle buy
Castle Insurance has bought 100% of Square Circle Brokers in its second buy since becoming Global Risk Partners’ North-East hub in May 2022.
GRP’s Greens buys Petherwicks to grow South East coast footprint
Green Insurance Group has bought Brighton-based Petherwick Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum adding to Global Risk Partners’ South Eastern hub.
GRP buys London-based commercial broker KPTI
Global Risk Partners has bought SB2, the holding company for KPTI, which trades as IS Insurance Solutions.
GRP owner Brown & Brown adds ex-Hiscox boss Bronek Masojada as board director
US broking giant Brown & Brown has appointed former Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada as a non-employee director on its board.
GRP buys commercial broker Amicus
Global Risk Partners has bought 100% of Surrey-headquartered Amicus Solutions Holdings.
GRP owner Brown & Brown buys Nexus and Xenia owner Kentro
US giant Brown & Brown has signed up to buy Kentro Capital, which includes Nexus Underwriting and Xenia Broking, in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter.
GRP’s NE hub Castle buys M R Lonsdale
Castle Insurance Services has made its first acquisition since becoming the North-East hub of Global Risk Partners in May 2022 by swooping for fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale.
M&A slips back from 2021 record to £4bn in 2022
Imas has calculated that the value of UK general insurance distribution M&A dropped to £4bn in 2022 from £5.6bn in 2021, Insurance Age can reveal.
Two deals in a week as GRP buys Henshalls
Global Risk Partners has ramped up its acquisition spree again, buying Shropshire-headquartered Henshalls Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
GRP buys BPW in South Wales
Global Risk Partners has made its third purchase of 2023, snapping up BPW Insurance Services in its first Welsh buy of the year.
GRP delivers on MGA appetite with Nucleus buy
Global Risk Partners has bought Nucleus Underwriting, its first managing general agent acquisition since being taken over by Brown & Brown last year.
GRP buys Christopher Trigg Insurance Brokers
Global Risk Partners has bought Hedron Network member Christopher Trigg Insurance Brokers.
Headline makers: December 2022
The key stories from the past month all in one place.
GRP hails ‘biggest deal’ since Brown & Brown investment
Global Risk Partners has bought Flint Insurance for an undisclosed sum, hailing it as the biggest deal since the Brown & Brown takeover.
Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
Welcome to the new look Top 75 UK Insurance Brokers which Insurance Age has put together with the help of Insuramore.
Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
2021 has been another fascinating year for the UK broker market. John Needham and Will Lanyon from PKF Littlejohn, an accountancy firm that focuses on the insurance industry, look at some of the main trends – including ownership, M&A activity, market…
UK Broker Awards 2022: Deal of the Year
This high-profile deal, completed smoothly against the challenging backdrop of the pandemic, was a strong vote of confidence in UK broking
UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners
Clegg Gifford & Co was named Broker of the Year and David Howden was awarded the Achievement Award as brokers came together for the first time at its traditional venue - The Brewery - since before Covid-19 to celebrate the UK Broker Awards.