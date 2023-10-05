Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown (Europe) operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd’s businesses, with the aim of enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its customers.

Brown & Brown (Europe) is an operating unit of Brown & Brown Inc.’s Retail segment. The parent company has operated since 1939. With 15,000+ employees in approximately 500 locations worldwide.

GRP’s NE hub Castle buys M R Lonsdale

Castle Insurance Services has made its first acquisition since becoming the North-East hub of Global Risk Partners in May 2022 by swooping for fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale.

GRP buys BPW in South Wales

Global Risk Partners has made its third purchase of 2023, snapping up BPW Insurance Services in its first Welsh buy of the year.

