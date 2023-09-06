Marsh
Marsh McLennan is one of the world’s largest professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Its 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20bn, MMC helps corporate and public sector leaders through four businesses - Guy Carpenter, Mercer, Oliver Wyman and its broking arm Marsh.
Marsh names Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail
Marsh McLennan has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail at Marsh, taking up the role on 1 January 2024.
Aon expands with ex-Aviva and Ardonagh leader Graeme MacMillan
Aon has named Graeme MacMillan as chief broking officer for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK, starting in the newly created role on 1 November.
UK commercial hardening drops to 1%
Insurance pricing in the UK commercial market rose by only 1% in the second quarter of 2023, according to Marsh, its lowest rate since Q4 2018.
WTW takes Lucy Clarke from Marsh as risk and broking president
WTW has swooped for Marsh’s Lucy Clarke as its new president of risk and broking.
Lockton takes Clarissa Franks from Marsh as head of UK P&C retail
Lockton has swooped for Clarissa Franks as head of UK P&C retail. Franks is joining from Marsh and will take up the post in November.
Aviva leader Blanc and Marsh McLennan UK boss Lay detail top risks facing UK firms
Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc and Marsh McLennan UK CEO Chris Lay have detailed the top risks facing UK firms.
Biba awards Francis Perkins and Young Broker trophies
Former non-executive director of AFL Insurance Brokers, Alec Finch, was awarded the Francis Perkins Award, and Capsule Insurance Services’ Liam Green took home the Young Broker of the Year prize.
Succession planning: providing support to smooth the exit transition
Selling a broker can be an emotional experience, especially if the founder has run the business for a long time. Rachel Gordon looks at the options available for those with little M&A knowledge seeking an exit.
UK commercial insurance price rises ease again in Q1 – Marsh
Commercial insurance pricing in the UK rose by 3% in the first quarter of the year, down slightly on the 4% uplift in the final quarter of 2022, according to research by Marsh.
Ex-Marsh Commercial leader David Bruce joins Acrisure
David Bruce joined Acrisure as chief operating officer and network CEO, Insurance Age can reveal.
Analysis: The powerful surge in record-breaking tradesman premiums
Insurance Age unpacks the impact of inflation, changing customer needs and rising demand along with the shifting insurer appetite in tradesman insurance.
Marsh McLennan names Chris Lay as UK CEO
Chris Lay has been appointed UK CEO of Marsh McLennan in addition to his responsibilities as CEO of Marsh UK, effective 1 March 2023.
US authorities notified of Marsh McLennan's controversial African pipeline involvement
US authorities have been alerted by human rights groups to Marsh’s involvement with the controversial building of an East African oil pipeline.
Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022
Aon has posted $2.59bn (£2.11bn) of profit for 2022, up from $1.26bn the year before when it was hit by over $1bn of costs from the failed merger with Willis Towers Watson.
Rates rises slowed across UK insurance towards end of 2022
The pace of rate rises across UK insurance slowed down towards the end of last year, increasing by just 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Marsh specialty and global placement data.
Marsh navigating ‘uncertain world’ as revenue rises 3% in 2022
Marsh has posted a 3% revenue rise to $10.51bn (£8.5bn) in 2022.
AssuredPartners appoints Ben Crabtree as London MD
Ben Crabtree has been appointed managing director of AssuredPartners London. He will report to AssuredPartners International CEO David Heathfield.
Marsh blasts off with insurance for first space rocket launch from UK soil
Marsh has revealed that it has placed insurance for the first space rocket launch from UK soil, arranging it on behalf of Space Forge and placing it with Beazley to cover risk of loss to the Forgestar payload.
Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member
Zurich Insurance has become the Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity’s first Industry Transformer member.
Insurers going back to basics on schemes - BLW's Brett Sainty
Following claims that schemes commission and volumes have dropped over the past 12 months, BLW Insurance Brokers’ CEO, Brett Sainty, told Insurance Age that insurers have gone back to basics when it comes to delegated authority partnerships.
