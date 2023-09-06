Marsh McLennan is one of the world’s largest professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Its 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20bn, MMC helps corporate and public sector leaders through four businesses - Guy Carpenter, Mercer, Oliver Wyman and its broking arm Marsh.

