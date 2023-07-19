Blog: PIB’s Brendan McManus on the future of insurance broking M&A

Fragmentation, low market maturity, employee benefit opportunities and lower pricing make Europe ripe for broking consolidation, according to PIB Group CEO Brendan McManus.

Last year was a phenomenal one for insurance M&A, as activity hit a 10-year high. This was despite a slowdown in the second half of the year due to the impacts of inflation, persistent increases in base interest rates, and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The underlying fundamentals of the insurance sector shone through, and in 2023 we expect the sector to keep its resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

Scalability

The volume of European deals in 2022 was among the highest ever

