Private equity and broking specialist Kirby joins PIB

Richard Kirby has joined PIB Group as chief transformation and integration officer covering the retail, specialty, underwriting and schemes divisions and all international territories as the group expands.

Kirby, pictured, will focus on improving how PIB integrates businesses and supporting its growth while increasing profits.

Richard joins us with extensive international insurance broking experience having held senior operational value creation roles across both the corporate and private equity sectors.Ryan Brown, deputy CEO for PIB Group

He has joined from LDC Private Equity after six years as partner responsible for working with LDC investment management teams to create value through growth and