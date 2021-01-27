PIB’s Brendan McManus lifts lid on Apax deal

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB, is planning for the broking business to double in size following investment from Apax funds.

He declined to say how much cash for acquisitions was now in the PIB war chest following the agreement but added: “There is enough for us to do what we want to.”

According to the CEO the fresh investment doesn’t mean a strategy change for PIB.

“The strategy hasn’t changed nor has our management. The only thing that has is the investor. We are still focused on building a