Aon acquires top 40 UK broker Griffiths & Armour

Aon has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire top 40 insurance broker Griffiths & Armour.

Upon completion of the transaction, Liverpool-headquartered Griffiths & Armour will become wholly owned by Aon UK and it is proposed to go to market as ‘Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company’.

In a statement, Aon said the acquisition “closely aligns with Aon’s strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland”.

It added: “The combination will provide a greater breadth of solutions for clients across both Aon and Griffiths & Armour with complementary strengths that create a platform for