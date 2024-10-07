Top 100 UK Brokers 2024: Full table listing

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

Insurance Age is delighted to share its 2024 Top 100 UK Broker rankings supplied by Insuramore and sponsored by Open GI.

For full analysis by PKF Littlejohn, Q&A with Open GI’s CEO Simon Badley, methodology and banding directory please go to the Top 100 hub here.

Brokers are ranked in bands by UK generated non-life broking revenue

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n);r.async=1,r.id=i,r.src=s,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document,"script"