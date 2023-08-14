Aon
Aon is a global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Employing 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries Aon seeks to use proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.
Aon features in the Insurance Age Top 75 UK Brokers listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.
My Perfect Broker Week: Aon’s Alexa Owen
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Alexa Owen, head of private clients at Aon shares her thoughts.
Aon expands with ex-Aviva and Ardonagh leader Graeme MacMillan
Aon has named Graeme MacMillan as chief broking officer for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK, starting in the newly created role on 1 November.
A ‘moral commitment’ - Aon and Lloyd's partner to help Ukraine
Aon and Lloyd’s have partnered with an insurer to support Ukraine firms and ‘restore well-being’ to the war-ravaged nation.
Biba 2023: A period of regulatory and legislative stability tops broker wish list
Attendees at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester voted for a period of stability with no regulatory or legislative changes as their top desire in a poll at the event yesterday.
Succession planning: developing the senior manager talent of the future
Talent recruitment continues to be a major issue for brokers at all levels of seniority. With this in mind, Rachel Gordon looks at what insurers can do to help intermediaries develop their future leaders.
Education and client conversations key to reducing underinsurance in the HNW space
The high-net-worth sector is playing catch up in making sure clients are not underinsured as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic pause on site visits – and policyholders are having building work done on their properties and possessions accruing more value.
Biba cancels CBI membership amid misconduct allegations
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed to Insurance Age that it has cancelled its membership of the Confederation of British Industry amid allegations of sexual misconduct directed at senior CBI staff.
FCA boss Brewis to address Consumer Duty concerns at Insurance Age event
Matthew Brewis, director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the first Insurance Age Broker Breakfast event in Leeds next month.
People Moves: 20 – 24 February 2023
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
News analysis: The 1/1 reinsurance renewals – What will 2023’s ‘challenging’ reinsurance market mean for UK brokers?
The annual 1/1 reinsurance renewal season might not have been on the list of major concerns of the average UK broker at the start of 2023. But as Rachel Gordon reports it could have a sting in the tail this year when it comes to capacity shrinkage and…
Aon names Matthew Alcott as UK CCO
Aon has named Matthew Alcott as UK chief commercial officer reporting to UK CEO Julie Page as well as the global CCO team, led by Michael Moran
Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022
Aon has posted $2.59bn (£2.11bn) of profit for 2022, up from $1.26bn the year before when it was hit by over $1bn of costs from the failed merger with Willis Towers Watson.
Biba eschews stuffing manifesto with simple, low hanging fruit, says White
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s manifesto is not a “bellyache” document but one full of solutions, CEO Steve White told Insurance Age.
AssuredPartners appoints Ben Crabtree as London MD
Ben Crabtree has been appointed managing director of AssuredPartners London. He will report to AssuredPartners International CEO David Heathfield.
Evans stays as Biba chair for three more years
Jonathan Evans will remain as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association after the organisation extended his tenure for three more years.
People Moves: 5 - 9 December 2022
Keep up to date with the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Aon’s Jane Kielty named deputy chair at Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed Aon’s chief commercial officer Jane Kielty will become its deputy chair on 1 January taking over from Laura Hancock.
Industry gears up for 2022 Insurance Day of Giving
Insurance United Against Dementia is preparing for the latest Insurance Day of Giving with several firms already committed to raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
Broker Expo 2022: Brokers warned get "on the front foot" to combat disintermediation threat
The biggest threats to commercial brokers include an inability to understand new growing industries, disintermediation through embedded insurance and talent recruitment.
Market Moves - November 2022
The latest recruitment news from around the industry.
Headline makers: November 2022
The key stories from the past month all in one place.
Broker Week 2022: Meeting customer needs in a changing market
As inflation and the cost-of-living crisis bite, new and existing customers are more likely to shop around for more competitive deals but also face the risk of being uninsured or underinsured. Valerie Hart looks at how digital transformation is helping…
Gallagher highlights ‘excellent’ UK amid booming organic growth
The UK has been one of the strong performers in Aon and Gallagher results, as clients battle the economic slowdown.
Aon to offer 1,000 work experience places
Aon has announced it will offer 1,000 work experience placements per year for UK college students from low socio-economic backgrounds starting in 2023.